How students can transition into college and not feel overwhelmed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s that time of the year again, students of all ages are heading back to school. For incoming college freshmen, it can be an overwhelming experience.

Running through stores, shopping for dorm supplies, and moving in can be fun, but the thought of starting college may bring anxiety.

Researchers at Ohio State University have some tips that will help with the transition.

First, they recommend creating healthy habits and scheduling everything. This includes workouts and at least 7 hours of sleep each night.

Next, be prepared for health surprises. Find a local pharmacy and doctor, and understand your medical insurance. You never know when you’ll get sick or need new contact lenses.

Also, when overwhelmed, seek help. Get involved on campus so you can make new friends.

And finally, get a routine down and consider using a paper planner or an app to schedule your time. You can always revisit this checklist throughout the year.