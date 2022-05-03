SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Workforce Development estimates nearly 13,000 healthcare workers are employed in Siouxland, but the state has more than 2,000 open healthcare positions.

Local organizations say it’s always been tough to replace healthcare workers, but following the pandemic, it’s even tougher now.

Amy Bloch is the executive director of Catholic Charities in Sioux City. She said healthcare workers across Siouxland are already overworked but the demand for services is rising.

“Many mental health professionals are naturally just aging out of the field and then with the onset of covid and the pandemic, we’ve also seen professionals leaving the field because of the challenges they’ve experienced,” said Bloch.

Bloch said they recently filled a position after a year-long search. She said the shortage is difficult for patients as well as workers.

“When there’s a shortage, it takes longer to get in to see mental health professionals. it impacts the ability for kids to get access to mental health care, psychiatric care, so there’s definitely that trickle-down effect as well,” Bloch said.

A recent 2 million dollar grant may help address staffing issues being seen across the health care industry.

Briar Cliff University will be using the grant to build a new health sciences building. It will include programs like nursing and physical therapy, behavioral analysis, and other mental-health areas as well.

University President Rachelle Keck said she hopes this move will make a long term impact on Siouxland’s healthcare worker shortage.

“In terms of Siouxland and the community, as Mayor Scott shared and some of the remarks here earlier today, we’re really just thrilled to help with the healthcare shortage here in Siouxland and the community,” said Keck.