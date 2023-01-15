SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the recent frigid weather in Siouxland, several people have tried their luck with ice fishing. Multiple Siouxlanders set up their ice houses on Bacon Creek on Saturday with the hopes of catching some fish this past week.

Stacey Bragg with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said that accidents during ice fishing season are rare, but fishermen should still be cautious. She noted that people should try to fish on clear ice because snow-covered ice does not freeze as quickly.

Bragg added that while lake ice is generally safer than river ice, it is best to be careful no matter the circumstances.

“No ice is 100% safe, you need to check it constantly and be continuously aware of your surroundings when you’re out on it,” said Bragg, “no matter if you’re ice fishing, snowmobiling, ice hockey, there’s so many things you can do to recreate on the ice.”

Ice that is more than four inches thick should be safe enough for a person, but ice should be at least 12 inches to take a vehicle out as well.

It’s also recommended that Siouxlanders take an extra set of warm clothes with them in case they get wet.