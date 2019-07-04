How firework legalization in Iowa is effecting neighboring states.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-One of the biggest signs of the Fourth of July holiday is the constant sounds of fireworks. However, it’s only the second year those pops and booms have been legal in the state of Iowa.

The sales of fireworks were banned for nearly 80 years in the state. Many local people crossed state lines to South Dakota and Nebraska to purchase fireworks and enjoy shows on their Fourth of July holidays.

The Kappler family is loading up their cart at with fireworks. They celebrate the Fourth of July in South Dakota with family members. It’s a tradition that started because fireworks were not legal in their hometown.

“It was always a little bit of an inconvenience for it to be illegal less than three miles away from one another, but we always came back to the aunt’s house to celebrate the Fourth of July,” said Samantha Kappler.

Kappler is happy she can now enjoy fireworks in the comfort of her hometown.

“So it’s nice to see the pop of tents every corner over in Iowa,” said Kappler.

The new Iowa sales have meant more competition for South Dakota and Nebraska firework vendors, who used to see more people coming across the border.

“So it hasn’t affected, well probably ten percent down, I would think something like that. Our customers have been loyal to us, they have always been loyal to us for the last 75 years,” said Owner of Lantis Fireworks Don Lantis.

But the big change now is where those loyal customers are setting those fireworks off.

“Our calls have decreased quite a bit on the Fourth of July, fireworks calls with the legalization of the fireworks in Iowa,” said Sergeant Steve Heide with the South Sioux City police.



South Sioux City police say the new law has made their jobs a lot easier over the holiday along with neighboring communities.

“We found that a lot of Iowa people would come over here because they couldn’t light them in Iowa so they would come to Nebraska and light their fireworks off and leave all their fireworks behind,” said Heide.

No matter where you’re shooting off fireworks on the Fourth of July officials encourage everyone to pick up that trash leftover at the end of your of celebrations.