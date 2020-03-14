Houston 3-year-old left behind after field trip

HOUSTON, Texas – A Houston mom is furious after learning her three-year-old son was left behind during a school field trip.

Three-year-old Karter Williams is the apple of his mother’s eye, her only child.

Last Friday while on a field trip to the rodeo with his school Thompson Elementary, Karter was separated from his Head Start classmates and left behind by his teacher.

Alone in the crowd, a rodeo visitor found him and connected him with another class from the school, the district says. This as his class was already on the bus and heading back to school.

To make matters even worse, Karter’s mother Kelsey Williams wasn’t told about the incident until recently.

The school principal was the one who notified Williams. She then met with an school parent liaison. The district’s statement did not answer questions about teacher discipline. It only confirmed the incident and added, “The district works diligently to ensure the well-being of every child entrusted to our care, as the safety to our students is always our top priority.”

Williams disagrees. She doesn’t feel comfortable sending Karter back to his teacher at Thompson and doesn’t think other parents should either.

“I honestly don’t think she should be an educator or someone to protect children,” said Williams.