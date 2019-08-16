House Republicans demanding vote on abortion survivors bill

WASHINGTON – A controversial abortion bill may soon get a re-do in Congress.

Republicans in the House have demanded a vote on the “Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act’ but Democrats have refused to take up the legislation.

The bill would mandate medical care for a fetus that survives an abortion and prison time for any doctor or health care worker convicted of failing to comply.

“One would hope that the doctor would always think of both patients first, both the mother and the child,” said Tom McClusky/March for Life VP of Government Affairs. “However, that does not seem to be the case with many abortionists.”

House Republicans have gone to the floor nearly 100 times this year to demand a vote on the legislation, but Democrats have refused. They say the bill is unnecessary since laws already exist to protect newborns.

Both sides promise to continue the debate into the 2020 elections.