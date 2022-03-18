The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to be felt across the world, including the Four States.

Now a host family is looking to help a former foreign exchange student, as she tries to begin a new life in Poland.

“I was a part of their family, and I still am,” said Sofiya Bezpala, a Ukrainian living in Poland.

Sofiya Bezpala became part of the Four State community six years ago as a foreign exchange student. She went to school, church and even volunteered.

“She came into our lives 2016 to 2017, and she changed our lives forever,” said Amy Krtek, Sofiya’s host family.

She’s since returned home to Ukraine — and later went to school in Kharkiv. But it all began to change when Russian forces attacked Ukraine.

“She lived in an apartment downtown in the city, and I could actually hear the bombs going off whenever I called her,” said Krtek.

“I woke up personally at 5:17 in the morning, that’s when I personally heard the bombing for the first time. The people in my city, we never believed in the war, like none of my parents, none of my colleagues, we were not running out of the country and stuff and we just lived regular life, everything was perfectly fine and we were not ready. The thought that I got was if I die within the next hour, I would prefer to die with my family,” said Sofiya Bezpala, Ukrainian Living In Poland

Sofiya and her parents began to flee the country like many other Ukrainians. Suddenly a trip that would take two hours took longer.

“The first day it took her nine hours, the second day it took her nine hours, the third day she drove for 20 hours,” said Krtek.

“We were lucky to stay at my friend’s houses. One time we had to sleep in the car at the gas station because we were waiting to get the gas as soon as possible. I am safe but the fear hasn’t gone anywhere,” said Bezpala.

The Bezpala family safely made it to Krakow, Poland. Like many others, they’re trying to restart their lives.

“Trying to find a job, trying to file all of the documents so that we can be totally legal here, it’s just a lot of things,” said Bezpala.

Her family stateside is offering a helping hand — setting up a fundraiser to help the Bezpala’s have a little relief.

“So much support through my church family The Sanctuary of Joplin, my work friends. So many people because Sofiya was so involved,” said Krtek.

“It’s something I’m super thankful for because at least it releases a little bit of the stress we have here now… My entire community that I have in America, they are very protective of me and I am very thankful for that,” said Bezpala.

A link to the fundraiser can be found here.