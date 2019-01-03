Hospitals concerned about putting their prices online

Sioux Falls, S.D. (KELO) - Health care in the U.S. is changing. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services now requires all health care systems to post their prices online.

This new rule was put in place to promote transparency in the medical field. However, local hospitals tell us, you can't take the numbers at face value.

Want to know what a new hip will cost? How about a colonoscopy?

All of that information, for every health care organization, is now required by law to be online.

"Now today with higher deductibles, consumers are becoming more price sensitive and what CMS has done with having charges posted on websites around the country is creating the conversation for consumers," said Kendra Calhoun, Avera Health Senior VP of Marketing.

However, this is not as simple as it sounds.

For example, if you do want that new hip, the prices are going to be very different depending on your insurance and how the hospital lists prices. Some will put every aspect of the procedure into the cost of a hip replacement. Others will list out each item individually, so it may appear cheaper but really could be the same or more after you add it all up.

"The driver, I think, to get to out of pocket costs is going to be the services rendered, the relationship between the facility and the provider and an insurance company, and the coverage an individual has with an insurance company," said Cole Turner, Sanford Health VP of Finance.

Both Sanford and Avera representatives tell us while the new system isn't perfect, it will force the medical field to step up and be more transparent than ever before.

Both Avera and Sanford have financial advisors already available to call and give you an accurate out of pocket price, after insurance. You can also call your insurance company for details.

Avera says they will have a website ready this summer so you can get that information online.