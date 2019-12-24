Horrible weather conditions around the country for holiday travelers

(ABC NEWS) – The weather may be clear here in Siouxland, but it’s a different story around the country.

As millions head out for the holiday, storms are causing travel headaches from coast to coast.

Across America, travelers taking off for the holiday are running into treacherous conditions.

In south Florida, severe rain and flash flooding forcing Fort Lauderdale International Airport to close Monday morning.

“It’s a busy time for us and unfortunately with the rains overnight and the delays, we are now experiencing. It’s an even busier time,” said Arlene Satchell, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood Airport.

Outside, a line of cars wading through the rising water, some drivers even abandoning their vehicles.

Flooding also slowing down travels on the west coast creating scenes like this one in Kent, Washington.

To the north, heavy fog and icy roads leading to the massive 69-car pileup in Virginia.

“A car going 70 mph slammed into us and pushed us into other vehicles and pinned us,” said Lillian Oquendo.

More than 50 people injured and two critically injured.

Other drivers waiting on the hoods of their vehicles, some for hours, until tow trucks could clear the way.

In New York, a sudden thaw sending chunks of ice falling from skyscrapers above.

Police closing off an area typically swarming with tourists and holiday shoppers.

“Sounded like a fender bender, two cars crashing, and when I looked I saw shattered ice on the floor and the hood of the car was dented,” said New York doorman.

All of it unfolding as the major travel rush gets underway, with the busiest day still to come, the day after Christmas.

More than 100 million Americans will be driving to their holiday destinations through the end of the year.

Also causing some travel impact, an internet outage at Sacramento International Airport that lasted almost a full 24 hours.

That’s since been restored, but resulted in delays, cancellations, and a ripple effect around the country.