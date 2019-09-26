Hornick receives $2.1M from flood recovery fund to build berm

The City of Hornick gathering Wednesday night for a big announcement about future flood prevention in town.

The mayor announcing the city has secured about $2.1 million from the Iowa Flood Recovery Fund to help build a berm around Hornick.

Nearly all of the town flooded this spring when the levee broke along the west fork of the Little Sioux River.

The new berm will be built 3 feet above that historic flood level, giving people in town peace of mind for the future of their homes.

“Building the berm will protect us from a flood like we had in March. I know in my heart that with the elevations of water we had in March this berm, if it had been in place, we wouldn’t of had the flooding we had in March,” Hornick Mayor Scott Mitchell said.

City leaders estimate the berm will take around 2-3 years to complete and may also include a walking path in the future.