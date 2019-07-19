Hornick discusses walking trail costs for a mitigation plan

Fema and the city of Hornick have come together to develop a plan for a new elevated Hornick walking trail. The trail’s lowest part will be about 2 feet and it will reach about 6 feet tall.

Hornick’s Mayor Scott Mitchell called for a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss and break down the costs of the new walking trail with community members.

If the town decides to move forward with the project, it will cost the federal government about 1.8 million dollars. The state is projected to pay $250,000 and the Hornick community is projected to pay $375,000 dollars.

Mayor Mitchell said he wanted to make sure the entire community supported the plan before moving forward.

“If we have another flood we’re going to keep losing houses pretty soon there won’t be a town left. I want to make sure the residents support it because if the residents don’t want to support it, then I won’t support it” said Mitchell.

The walking trail would take about two to four years to complete and will sit 1,069 feet above sea level, passing the 500-year flood elevation levels.

A few community members were concerned about how the city would fund their part of the project. Dale Ronfeldt, a city council member, said this walking trail will be more than just a preventive measure, it will be a recreation spot for the community.

“It will protect the city in the future down the road and it will also create a recreational exercise for the city residents and we need some things in town like that,” said Ronfeldt.

During the meeting, council and community members also discussed the costs of fixing the roads that were damaged by those floods this past marched.

There are plans to hold more town hall meetings to discuss grants and funding for the project before it goes into works in the future.