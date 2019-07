SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A business that bounced into Sioux City months ago has since deflated.

Hop-A-Lot has announced that they closed their doors as of Tuesday.

They made the announcement on their Facebook page, saying they would like to thank the community for the support.

We liked to thank the community for your support. Unfortunately we had to close our doors for good as of yesterday. #teamhop Posted by Hop-A-Lot Indoors Sioux City on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

The business had taken over the upstairs of the old Younkers space in the Southern Hills Mall last winter.

It was the second Hop-a-Lot location with the other being in Des Moines.