Hong Kong’s first CBD cafe opens its doors to customers

An employee adds drops of water-soluble CBD, or cannabidiol, an essential component of medical marijuana, into a coffee glass at the Found Cafe in Hong Kong on Sept. 13, 2020. Cannabis, also known as marijuana, in Hong Kong may be illegal, but the new Found Cafe is offering a range of food and drinks that contain parts of the cannabis plant without breaking any local laws. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG (AP) — Cannabis may be illegal in Hong Kong, but a new cafe is offering a range of food and drinks that contain parts of the cannabis plant without breaking any local laws.

The cafe, named Found, is the first to offer a range of coffees, biscuits, beer, and fruit juices that contain cannabidiol, or CBD, a substance from the cannabis plant that is said to offer therapeutic effects without getting users intoxicated.

Cannabis’s tetrahydrocannabinol compound — commonly known as THC — is the psychoactive ingredient that gives users a high. But unlike THC, CBD is typically used to help reduce stress without the high.