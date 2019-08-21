Hong Kong protesters mark brutal mob attack with sit-in

Demonstrators stand during a protest at the Yuen Long MTR station, where demonstrators and others were violently attacked by men in white T-shirts following an earlier protest in July, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Japan’s top diplomat on Tuesday told his Chinese counterpart that Japan is “deeply concerned” about the continuing protests in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters have held a sit-in at a suburban train station to mark a month since a violent attack there by masked assailants on supporters of the antigovernment movement.

The protesters, many wearing black, flooded into Yuen Long station on Wednesday evening to commemorate the July 21 rampage by a group of men suspected of organized crime links.

They also wanted to draw attention to what they say is the lack of progress by police in investigating the attack, which left both protesters and passers-by injured.

The protesters observed a moment of silence, then covered their right eyes, a reference to a woman who reportedly suffered a severe eye injury from a police projectile.