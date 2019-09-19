Honey Creek levee breaks

HONEY CREEK, Iowa (KCAU) – Interstate 29 remains open despite a major levee breach near the Honey Creek Exit on I-29.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, residents near the area received emergency messages alerting them of the current situation.

“Exit one is closed because exit one is at low elevation off of 680, and water was creeping up onto the ramp yesterday,” said Scott Suhr of the Iowa DOT.

Emergency managers say at least 15 miles of roadway was covered with water in the area around Pottawatamie County.

