DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — Authorities are working to identify a homeless man who was found dead in a tent on Thursday after refusing offers for assistance, according to a spokesman for the City of Des Moines.

According to a news release issued Friday afternoon, the man was found dead in his tent yesterday near a bike trial along the Des Moines River close to Euclid Avenue. Wind chills were well below zero all day in Des Moines. The man had reportedly complained about health issues earlier in the day and was encouraged by fellow campsite residents to seek help, according to the city. Central Iowa Shelter & Services also had been in contact with the man and offered him shelter or the opportunity to stay at a hotel but the offers were declined, according to the news release.

The Polk County Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the City Manager’s Office at 515-283-4141.