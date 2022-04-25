PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — High winds played a major role in fires that took place across Siouxland. A fire near Merrill destroyed a house.

Holly Theisen was at home with her daughter when some nearby hay bails on their land caught on fire. She said everything after that happened so quickly.

“I went out and called 911, ran around to the back to get her, called my husband, he said get the cows out as fast as you can and then we went out, got our shoes on and everything was on fire,” Theisen said. “We got the cat and dog and we left.”

Fire crews informed the family that someone was burning in the area and the 50-mile-an-hour wind spread the fire to their home. Richard Theisen says he counted at least five different fire departments on the scene and he said he’s thankful for their efforts.

“Without them, this never would’ve ended. This would’ve been way worse,” he said. “It’s just sad that this all happened.”

Holly said many community members have reached out offering to help out during this difficult time.

“We’re starting over and I’m just thankful that we have a lot of people in this community that love us and we’ll reach out to them when we get things figured out,” she said.

This fire is one of several that occurred over the weekend. Holly Theisen said everyone, including the family’s numerous pets and farm animals escaped the fire without any injuries.