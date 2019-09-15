Ho-Chunk holds 4th Annual Live Horse Racing

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A race that did make it to the track on Saturday was Ho-Chunk’s 4th Annual Live Horse Racing at the Dakota-Thurston Fairgrounds.

KCAU 9’s Kenneth Kroll shows us why this year’s event was better than ever.

“This our fourth year doing the races so every year we’ve grown. We have all the fun activities, we have bouncy houses, we have face painting, we have pony rides, we have lots of wonderful vendors that are here and it’s all free,” said Alexcia Boggs the Director of Development.

Jacob Olesiak, a jockey from Lincoln, Neb said, “I bring my daughters, they ride the ponies, everybody has a good time, you know it’s only one day but they try to make the best of it. They do a good job and they treat us well. You’ll have a good time for sure, bet a little money on some horses.”

“This is once a year event so there is nothing like this in this area for Siouxland,” mentioned Boggs.

“It’s a pretty good feeling to see all the people in the local community coming back around,” said racegoer, Rhett Merchant.

Michelle Beckner, another racegoer said, “It really helps the community grow. The proceeds that could come to the gaming in Nebraska could really help this area grow.”

“It’s nice to come out to an event like this that you don’t always get to see, they don’t have’em anymore so to come out and see it, it’s pretty nice,” added Merchant

“It’s exciting, there’s strong racing and horsing roots that are in this area and you can tell so people in this community are excited for this race, they were excited that Ho-Chunk brought this live racing event back to Nebraska,” explained Boggs.

“Come out support us, we’re trying to make horse racing bigger in the state, I know there are some bills that are trying to pass as far as gambling and if we could get that it’d be very good for horse racing and this might be couple months instead of a day,” said Olesiak.

“The horse racing industry is alive and well and we’re here to just keep it growing and every year we want to encourage people to support racing,” added Boggs.