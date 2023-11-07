HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) — The school bond measures for the Hinton Community School District have failed.

Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday for local elections in Iowa. The bond measures were just one of many items on ballots around the Siouxland area.

According to unofficial election results, the first measure failed with 425 votes for (51%) and 414 votes against. The second measure also failed with 400 (48%) for and 437 against. Both measures required a 60% voter majority to pass.

The first of two bonds asked voters to approve a $1.60 increase to the maximum debt levy. The second bond sought the approval of a $16 million build project at the school. The debt levy measure would have to be approved in order for the second measure to be achievable.

The school wants to add four classrooms at the elementary, a new gymnasium, and a new entryway on the west side of the building that would add more parking.

Another concern the school aims to address is air conditioning.

“I know it’s one of the first things they want to tackle and just from teaching in those classrooms upstairs, they are very very hot and then you walk a hallway and you go down two more classrooms and it may be freezing cold. There’s a lot of inconsistencies,” Hinton Instructional Coach Melissa Wurth said in a prior interview with KCAU 9.