Hinton church offers safer alternative to traditional “trick or treating”

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) — A group in Hinton, Iowa was getting a head start on collecting candy on Sunday.

The Hinton United Methodist Church had a “trunk-or-treat” event outside the church on Sunday afternoon. Kids dressed up traveling trunk to trunk gathering sweet treats as opposed to going door-to-door. The pastor says it’s a great way to offer a safer alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

“It keeps everybody in one place, and it keeps them safe and under supervision so it’s a good way for us to have fun,” said Hinton United Methodist Pastor Kolleen Queener.

