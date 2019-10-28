Hinton church offers safer alternative to traditional “trick or treating”

News
Posted: / Updated:

HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) — A group in Hinton, Iowa was getting a head start on collecting candy on Sunday.

The Hinton United Methodist Church had a “trunk-or-treat” event outside the church on Sunday afternoon. Kids dressed up traveling trunk to trunk gathering sweet treats as opposed to going door-to-door. The pastor says it’s a great way to offer a safer alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

“It keeps everybody in one place, and it keeps them safe and under supervision so it’s a good way for us to have fun,” said Hinton United Methodist Pastor Kolleen Queener.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story