KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Austin Hill dominated the longest green-flag run all the way to the checkered flag to win the opening race of the first NASCAR Truck Series doubleheader at Kansas Speedway on Friday night.

Brett Moffitt won the opening stage before finishing second, nearly three seconds behind the winner.

Grant Enfinger was third, reigning series champ Matt Crafton came across fourth and Derek Kraus finished fifth.