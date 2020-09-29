Hiker posing for picture in Oregon tree falls 100 feet into ocean, dies

News

The hiker fell near the Devil’s Cauldron trail in Tillamook County

by: KOIN 6 News Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A “Danger” sign at Oswald West State Park along the Oregon Coast, September 28, 2020 (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hiker died after falling from a tree and into the ocean on Sunday, according to officials.

Authorities learned that two people walked down the Devil’s Cauldron trail to take a photograph at a viewpoint along the cliff’s side. One of the hikers, 43-year-old Steven Gastelum of Seaside, climbed up a tree to pose for a picture.

Once he was up there, a branch snapped and he fell about 100 feet into the ocean beneath him.

Oregon State Police responded to the scene shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Coast Guard and Nehalem Bay Fire Department used jet skis to find Gastelum in the water and bring him to shore.

Gastelum was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss