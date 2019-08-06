Highway 75 between Hinton and Sioux City to close at night beginning August 12

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Commuters driving between Hinton, Iowa and Sioux City should expect a delay this week.

Highway 75 between the two communities will be closing at night while the DOT makes repairs to the pavement to the lanes that are not currently under construction.

Beginning August 12, U.S. 75 will close between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. until August 16.

Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Plymouth County roads C-70, K-42 and C-60.

Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Plymouth County roads C-60, K-22 and C-80.

The Iowa DOT wants to remind drivers to use caution while driving and obey the traffic signs in the work area. They also want to remind drivers that traffic fines for moving violations are at least doubled in work zones. They would like drivers to stay alert, leave enough space between cars and to wear seatbelts.

The Iowa DOT said in the press release the latest information for travel is available anytime through Iowa’s 511 system. Travelers can visit 511ia.org, if a traveler is already in Iowa they can call 511 or the nationwide number at 800-288-1047. Travelers can also receive this information on the Iowa DOT’s Facebook or Twitter or they can download the app for free on any mobile device.

Travelers are able to sign up for emails or text alerts about traffic incidents, road closures, traffic delays and other restrictions. The Iowa DOT also offers the “Your 511” option on 511ia.org. Travelers are able to subscribe to ‘Your 511’ and sign up for emails and text alerts. For simple, step-by-step instructions, click here.