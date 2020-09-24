Highway 20 continues road work, resurfacing to end in October

(KCAU) – Work on highway 20 continues and drivers should expect some detours.

Since March of this year, crews have been working on Highway 20 near the Nebraska border to improve the shoulders and median and now to finish the work for the season. They will be resurfacing from the Sunnybrook exit till the Nebraska border, with this work expecting to go on till the end of October.

“Even though contractors working at night, we still ask the same respect and courtesy of the motorists when they’re traveling through the works zones, slow down, give the workers plenty of room to operate, ” said Dakin Schultz of the Iowa Department of Transportation.

These improvements are a part of a two-year plan and will go from Sunnybrook to Gordon next spring.

