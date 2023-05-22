DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Before you head on the road, it’s important to make sure your child is buckled in properly and securely to increase their chances of survival in a crash.

The CDC reports motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among children in the United States.

Cinthia Naranjo sat down with Iowa Child Passenger Safety Program Coordinator Janna Day on finding the right car seat for your child.

UnityPoint offers resources for families to help find the right car seat, and also has a safety store inside the hospital.

You can find more information on picking the right car seat for your child or registering your car seat by going to this website.