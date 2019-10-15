Here’s ‘basically everything’ coming to Disney+ in November

(ABC News) — Heigh-Ho, Heigh-Ho, it’s off to Disney+ we go!

In a record tweet-thread spanning over 600 tweets long, Disney+ teased “basically everything” coming to the streaming platform in November.

“It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12,” reads the post, while a dizzying slideshow of titles spins by.

It lists titles from order of release from 1937 to present day release announcements.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.



Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

You can catch glimpses of everything from the aforementioned animated classic to Jon Favreau’s anticipated “Star Wars” spinoff series to Disney Channel mainstays, like “Lizzie McGuire,” the original “Duck Tales,” “High School Musical” and “Boy Meets World.”

Even seasonal classics like “Hocus Pocus” will join a collection of Disney animated films on the platform, like “Aladdin,” “Moana” and “The Emperor’s New Groove.”

If you have three hours to spare, you can watch clips from each of the currently announced titles on Disney+’s YouTube page.

It runs three hours, 17 minutes and 52 seconds long to be exact.

You can preorder the streaming service at DisneyPlus.com.