SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An air conditioning unit is a potentially life-saving resource, but not everyone in Siouxland has access to this necessity.

For people with houses but no air conditioning, some local organizations lend a helping hand.

Jean Logan is the executive director of the Community Action Agency of Siouxland. They distribute air conditioners to people in need.

“It really can be life-saving for anyone that’s got breathing difficulties or other health problems,” Logan said. “Even having one room that you can wall off and breath in makes a big difference for families.”

Logan estimates the agency hands out anywhere from 70 to 150 A/C units each summer.

Jamaal Bilata has been without permanent housing in Sioux City for the last two months. He said Sioux City needs more resources for people to escape the heat.

“A lot of people suffer from heat, so when it’s like 100 degrees, a lot of people suffer so it’s not really good being out here when it’s this hot,” Bilata said.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland has dedicated a year-round room to sheltering people from the outdoors.

Captain Zach Zumwaldt said making people feel comfortable is important and the community has expresssed gratitude.

“The people who do use the cooling center really do appreciate it and it’s people who really do need it who don’t have a place to cool down who maybe can’t make it to the library or places like that,” Zumwaldt said.

Zumwaldt said the cooling center serves roughly 10 people each day in the summer.

For more information on the Salvation Army’s cooling center, contact them at (712) 255-8836. The Community Action Agency of Siouxland can be reached at (712) 274-1610.