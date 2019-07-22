Heatwave ruining roads in Council Bluffs, Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCAU) — Temperatures may have dipped down this weekend, but last week’s oppressive, recording-breaking heatwave has already done plenty of damage.

In Council Bluffs, this summer’s sweltering heat makes it difficult for construction crews to finish road projects. Mayor Matt Walsh says city roads are expanding and cracking under the pressure of high temperatures. Even going as far as to say the concrete is “literally exploding.”

“We’re dealing with blowouts, is the term they use, in the concrete above the ground. We’re dealing with sewer collapses below the ground. The cost of infrastructure has outgrown the ability of taxpayers to pay for it. We’re about 300 million in deferred maintenance on our streets,” Matt Walsh, Council Bluffs mayor states.

City crews are working to repair everything as quickly as they can.

Mayor Walsh says the roads have outlived their life expectancy, and that the town needs help from the federal government.