FAIRFIELD, Iowa (WHO) – The hearing for two Fairfield teens asking to have their murder cases moved to juvenile court has been continued to next month.

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. The 66-year-old was reported missing on Nov. 2, 2021, and her body was discovered under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties in a city park later that day.

Officials say Graber died of trauma to the head.

Miller and Goodale were both 16-years-old at the time of the murder. They have been charged as adults with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Attorneys for both argue their cases should be heard in juvenile court.

The judge in the case was set to hear arguments on that point on January 27, but on Friday court documents were filed continuing the hearing until February 10. The documents didn’t detail a reason for the delay, only that it had been agreed on by the parties involved.

No motive for Graber’s murder has been released by investigators.