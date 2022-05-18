DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Springtime allergies usually come with stuffy noses and scratchy throats, but the state climatologist, Justin Glisan, said that allergy symptoms are appearing a little later this year, because of our cold spring.

The recent warm up caused a rapid pollen release putting this allergy season in full force. Medical professionals are saying they are seeing this first hand, and have some advice on managing symptoms that go beyond over the counter medication.

“A lot of prevention can be really helpful in managing allergies that you don’t gain out of medication, you know, staying indoors earlier in the morning when the allergens are the worst. We think about taking that shower before bedtime, so you’re not just marinating in the allergens all day long. Those nasal or sinus rinses like the neti pot where you boil water and you rinse your sinuses out also helps get the allergen out at the end of the day,” said Dr. Laura Bowshier, A Family Doctor with MercyOne.

Spring allergies tend to taper off in early June. Doctors say that if they last into the summer months, you are probably allergic to grass pollen or mold as well.