SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the talk spreads about packed hospitals across the country, the Midwest could be facing a similar issue.

The pandemic has put more than a year-long strain on nursing homes, supply chains, and health care. In Siouxland, MercyOne and UnityPoint are experiencing a staff shortage, which is leading to fuller hospitals.

MercyOne said they are determining if people need to be transferred to their hospitals on a case-by-case basis due to the shortage. Read their statement below:

A nationwide shortage of staffing is being felt across all industries, including health care. At this time, requests of transfers to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center are being considered on a case-by-case basis. We are continuing to provide all levels of care at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. In case of an emergency, we urge those in the community to come to our emergency room or call 911. MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center

UnityPoint Health released a statement explaining they are near capacity, but they are trying their best to take care of the community.

Similar to other hospitals, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s has been operating near capacity for the past few weeks. This is in part due to the number of patients that are choosing us for their care, as well as in general the number of patients that need seen due to current illnesses or complications that stem from waiting too long to seek care. We remain fiercely committed to taking care of the Siouxland community. UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s

Surgeries and other appointments are often affected by the full hospital rates, causing medical cases to be put on pause. In September, an Iowa woman had her heart surgery postponed due to capacity issues.

To reserve hospital beds for patients who are experiencing emergencies, health care officials urge the public to be vaccinated against COVID-19.