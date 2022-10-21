SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Earlier this week, hearing aids began to be sold over the counter, without a prescription. Over-the-counter hearing aids only help those with mild to moderate hearing loss, but local experts say there may be better options as the OTC devices become more available.

“I think I’ve had more people ask questions, you know, what do you think about this, what do you think about that? I think people are just more aware since the ruling has taken effect,” said Dr. Michael Sloniker, an audiologist at Siouxland Hearing Healthcare.

Prescription hearing aids can cost between $2,000 and $6,000, while over-the-counter equipment can be purchased for $200 to $1,000. Although the OTC model seems to be an affordable option siouxlanders should consider what to do if the hearing aids are damaged or need cleaning before purchasing.

“In two weeks it’s gonna be plugged up and they’re gonna need somewhere to go with it. I don’t think they’re gonna take it back to Walgreens. I don’t think they’re gonna take it back to Walmart. Because they’re not set up to provide that kind of service,” said Sloniker.

Siouxlanders wanting to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids might be waiting a while. Some local pharmacies like Drilling Pharmacy are unable to get supplies at this time. Co-owner of Drilling Pharmacy, Bill Drilling said he expects popularity to increase once the hearing aids are more widely available.

“I think that once we get some in the store and that people are able to look at them and see exactly what’s going on I think the word will get out and it will be a big demand for them,” said Drilling.

At this time, only major chains have over-the-counter hearing aids in stock such as Walmart, Walgreens, and even some Hy-Vee pharmacies.