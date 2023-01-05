SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some have taken to social media after Damar Hamlin’s collapse claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine causes heart issues and is the reason for his hospitalization.

However, medical experts have only found heart-related side effects in very rare cases of COVID-19 inoculation in teenage boys. A cardiologist with MercyOne says there are risks with every vaccine but they are marginal compared to the dangers of catching COVID-19.

” Statistically speaking, it’s not going to be the vaccine. And if it’s going to be anything, an infection from the virus is more likely to cause a problem than a vaccine,” said Dr. Denise Sorrentino, MercyOne Des Moines.

Sorrentino says she hopes every one who is talking about Hamlin’s collapse will start to pay closer attention to their own heart health.