The CDC said that postpartum depression affected one-in-ten American women last year.

That’s in addition to 60% of working mothers who said that the condition makes it challenging to return to work after giving birth.

As a result, health experts want to share more about how people can access treatment. They said that it’s crucial to do postpartum screenings for every maternity patient as often as possible.

They also added that new moms and those who are expecting should not feel afraid to reach out for help.

“You know, there are lots of resources out there, but it’s hard for people to find when you are already in survival mode with your baby and maybe you don’t know where to go,” EPES Program CEO Quoida Lauzon said. “You can always go to your provider if you feel like you’re having any sort of postpartum depression signs or anxiety. Call them. Even if it’s way before or after that one appointment or two appointments that you may have had.”

The Departments of Health and Human Services in Iowa and Nebraska both have a list of resources for those struggling with postpartum depression online. You can find the Iowa sources here and the Nebraska sources here.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental health crisis, you can always dial 988 to access help.