SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The holidays are in full swing however it can be a stressful time for some.

Medical professionals are reminding Siouxlanders that stress can cause high blood pressure, fast and irregular heartbeats, and even heart failure.

A Sioux City MercyOne cardiologist also shared that alcohol can affect your heart.

“Alcohol can also cause fast heartbeats, extra heartbeats, irregular heartbeats like atrial fibrillation, and if patients consume more alcohol that could lead to heart failure that can be irreversible with time,” said Dr. Mohammad El Baba

El Baba said that if a person feels symptoms of heart failure they should go to a doctor or call 911.