WITTC annual convocation highlights COVID-19 impact in education

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Western Iowa Tech Community College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa and Beta Zeta Mu held their annual convocations Thursday morning.

The event was based on the social and economic impact of COVID-19 in education. A panel of speakers from the Sioux City Community School District included the likes of Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.

During the convocation, PTK students hosted a silent auction with proceeds going towards local non-profits including the Food Bank of Siouxland’s Backpack Program.

“It’s a student run organization, so all the students get together in the beginning of the year and decide on a topic on what their passion is. And of course, with COVID this year, everybody kind of thought we should do something,” said Bill Clifford, Beta Zeta Mu alumni association president.

Previous convocations have highlighted global agricultural issues and perceptions of scientific validity.