Where Siouxlanders can find COVID-19 tests as hospitalizations rise

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — COVID-19 hospitalizations rates in Iowa have reached a high for this year.

According to data reported by state public health officials, 721 people with coronavirus are being treated in hospitals with the CDC listing all 99 Iowa counties under a high level of community spread.

Last time hospitalizations reached this level was December 2020 and the Deputy Director at Siouxland District Health Department, Tyler Brock, said knowing your options for a COVID test is important.

“We have kits scattered all over the Siouxland area. We have them at the health department, several doctors’ offices, we’ve got a place, we’ve got a pharmacy in Moville that has those. We’ve got a few places in Sergeant Bluff. So, we’ve got free testing kits all over the Siouxland area,” said Brock.

People in Iowa and South Dakota can also get at-home COVID tests for free through state organizations.

Iowa: https://www.testiowa.com/en

Nebraska: https://www.testnebraska.com/en or https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Testing.aspx

South Dakota: https://doh.sd.gov/COVID/Testing/