DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Last night Governor Reynolds COVID-19 State of Emergency Proclamation expired. The proclamation temporarily suspended laws and regulations for healthcare, education, and state sectors.

The proclamation sought to add regulatory relief for healthcare professionals and suspended regulations to try to make it easier for healthcare employees to get to work.

Now that the proclamation has ended these regulations will go back into effect meaning healthcare employees may have more hoops to jump through before starting their new jobs.

However to some providers, the regulations going back into place may not impact labor shortages as much as case numbers lowering.

“We have experienced labor shortage all through the pandemic,” Dr. Anna Holzer, a Physician at Doctors Now Walk in Care, said, “I think this will actually improve as we see the COVID numbers decline.”.

Other sections of the proclamation focused on paraeducators, suspending rules that prohibited them from substituting for classes other than special education.

Officials came out with new guidelines before the proclamation ended that made the rule change permanent.