December 1: New COVID-19 cases reported in Tri-state area

(KCAU) – The tri-states have reported new COVID-19 numbers for the week as of December 1 at 11:00 a.m.
Here are the number of cases and vaccines distributed in the tri-states.
Iowa
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|570,581
|— New positive cases –
|8,221
|Total virus-related deaths –
|7,445
|— New deaths –
|91
|Active hospitalizations –
|721
|14 Day Positivity rate –
|11.2%
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|4,200,551
|— New vaccinations administered –
|N/A
|— People fully vaccinated –
|69.2%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|72.3%
Nebraska
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|311,212
|— New positive cases –
|179
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,646
|— New deaths –
|N/A
|Active hospitalizations –
|555
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|2,262,183
|— New vaccinations administered –
|N/A
|— People fully vaccinated –
|62.41%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|6.57%
South Dakota
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|143,043
|— New positive cases –
|N/A
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,349
|— New deaths –
|N/A
|Active hospitalizations –
|249
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|1,001,864
|— New vaccinations administered –
|N/A
|— People fully vaccinated –
|68.68%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|64.33%
Iowa
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|539,409
|— New positive cases –
|8,802
|Total virus-related deaths –
|7,166
|— New deaths –
|97
|Active hospitalizations –
|524
|14 Day Positivity rate –
|8.9%
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|3,882,251
|— New vaccinations administered –
|110,307
|— People fully vaccinated –
|68%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|71%
Nebraska
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|292,990
|— New positive cases –
|5,645
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,556
|— New deaths –
|48
|Active hospitalizations –
|415
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|2,185,672
|— New vaccinations administered –
|14,746
|— People fully vaccinated –
|69.03%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|5.68%
South Dakota
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|136,709
|— New positive cases –
|2,109
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,277
|— New deaths –
|24
|Active hospitalizations –
|233
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|931,844
|— New vaccinations administered –
|23,506
|— People fully vaccinated –
|70%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|68%
Week of November 3, 2021
Iowa
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|530,607
|— New positive cases –
|8,186
|Total virus-related deaths –
|7,069
|— New deaths –
|104
|Active hospitalizations –
|483
|14 Day Positivity rate –
|8.2%
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|3,771,944
|— New vaccinations administered –
|114,383
|— People fully vaccinated –
|68%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|70.5%
Nebraska
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|287,345
|— New positive cases –
|5,656
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,508
|— New deaths –
|n/a
|Active hospitalizations –
|417
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|2,170,926
|— New vaccinations administered –
|n/a
|— People fully vaccinated –
|68.78%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|5.27%
South Dakota
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|134,600
|— New positive cases –
|1,769
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,253
|— New deaths –
|22
|Active hospitalizations –
|187
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|908,338
|— New vaccinations administered –
|28,191
|— People fully vaccinated –
|67%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|67%
Week of October 27, 2021
Iowa
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|522,421
|— New positive cases –
|7,551
|Total virus-related deaths –
|6,965
|— New deaths –
|117
|Active hospitalizations –
|531
|14 Day Positivity rate –
|8.0%
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|3,657,561
|— New vaccinations administered –
|56,890
|— People fully vaccinated –
|67.6%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|70.0%
Nebraska
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|281,689
|— New positive cases –
|4,253
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,755
|— New deaths –
|10
|Active hospitalizations –
|423
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|2,304,755
|— New vaccinations administered –
|36,348
|— People fully vaccinated –
|56%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|n/a
South Dakota
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|132,831
|— New positive cases –
|1,657
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,231
|— New deaths –
|26
|Active hospitalizations –
|199
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|880,147
|— New vaccinations administered –
|17,790
|— People fully vaccinated –
|57%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|67%
Week of October 20, 2021
Iowa
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|514,870
|— New positive cases –
|7,345
|Total virus-related deaths –
|6,848
|— New deaths –
|100
|Active hospitalizations –
|597
|14 Day Positivity rate –
|8.3%
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|3,600,671
|— New vaccinations administered –
|49,518
|— People fully vaccinated –
|67.2%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|69.5%
Nebraska
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|277,436
|— New positive cases –
|4,020
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,745
|— New deaths –
|36
|Active hospitalizations –
|423
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|2,268,407
|— New vaccinations administered –
|39,471
|— People fully vaccinated –
|55%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|n/a
South Dakota
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|131,174
|— New positive cases –
|1,698
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,205
|— New deaths –
|28
|Active hospitalizations –
|200
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|862,357
|— New vaccinations administered –
|67,535
|— People fully vaccinated –
|62%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|66%
Week of October 13, 2021
Iowa
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|507,525
|— New positive cases –
|8,887
|Total virus-related deaths –
|6,748
|— New deaths –
|94
|Active hospitalizations –
|598
|14 Day Positivity rate –
|9.2%
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|3,551,153
|— New vaccinations administered –
|50,748
|— People fully vaccinated –
|66.8%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|69.2%
Nebraska
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|273,416
|— New positive cases –
|n/a
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,709
|— New deaths –
|n/a
|Active hospitalizations –
|423
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|2,228,936
|— New vaccinations administered –
|n/a
|— People fully vaccinated –
|55%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|n/a
South Dakota
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|129,476
|— New positive cases –
|1,484
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,177
|— New deaths –
|7
|Active hospitalizations –
|207
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|794,822
|— New vaccinations administered –
|5,059
|— People fully vaccinated –
|59%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|65%
Week of October 6, 2021
Iowa
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|498,638
|— New positive cases –
|9,198
|Total virus-related deaths –
|6,654
|— New deaths –
|172
|Active hospitalizations –
|626
|14 Day Positivity rate –
|9.5%
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|3,500,405
|— New vaccinations administered –
|91,976
|— People fully vaccinated –
|66.4%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|68.8%
South Dakota
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|127,992
|— New positive cases –
|474
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,170
|— New deaths –
|61
|Active hospitalizations –
|213
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|789,763
|— New vaccinations administered –
|14,037
|— People fully vaccinated –
|59%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|64.7%
Week of September 22, 2021
Iowa
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|476,342
|— New positive cases –
|12,966
|Total virus-related deaths –
|6,482
|— New deaths –
|81
|Active hospitalizations –
|638
|14 Day Positivity rate –
|9.4%
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|3,408,429
|— New vaccinations administered –
|33,891
|— People fully vaccinated –
|65.4%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|67.9%
Nebraska
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|255,907
|— New positive cases –
|5,643
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,364
|— New deaths –
|11
|Active hospitalizations –
|415
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|2,075,238
|— New vaccinations administered –
|19,641
|— People fully vaccinated –
|54.1%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|4.7%
South Dakota
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|123,506
|— New positive cases –
|2,224
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,109
|— New deaths –
|16
|Active hospitalizations –
|226
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|775,726
|— New vaccinations administered –
|7,488
|— People fully vaccinated –
|58%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|63.6%
Week of September 15, 2021
Iowa
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|463,376
|— New positive cases –
|11,588
|Total virus-related deaths –
|6,401
|— New deaths –
|64
|Active hospitalizations –
|578
|14 Day Positivity rate –
|9.1%
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|3,374,538
|— New vaccinations administered –
|45,153
|— People fully vaccinated –
|64.8%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|67.4%
Nebraska
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|255,907
|— New positive cases –
|5,643
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,364
|— New deaths –
|11
|Active hospitalizations –
|415
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|2,075,238
|— New vaccinations administered –
|19,641
|— People fully vaccinated –
|54.1%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|4.7%
South Dakota
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|121,282
|— New positive cases –
|2,515
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,093
|— New deaths –
|16
|Active hospitalizations –
|204
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|768,238
|— New vaccinations administered –
|7,733
|— People fully vaccinated –
|57%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|63.2%
Week of September 8, 2021
Iowa
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|450,915
|— New positive cases –
|9,026
|Total virus-related deaths –
|6,337
|— New deaths –
|30
|Active hospitalizations –
|578
|14 Day Positivity rate –
|8.9%
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|3,329,385
|— New vaccinations administered –
|110,048
|— People fully vaccinated –
|64.1%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|66.7%
Nebraska
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|250,264
|— New positive cases –
|5,153
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,353
|— New deaths –
|23
|Active hospitalizations –
|379
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|2,055,597
|— New vaccinations administered –
|20,745
|— People fully vaccinated –
|53.4%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|4.9%
South Dakota
COVID-19
|Total positive –
|118,767
|— New positive cases –
|2,132
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,077
|— New deaths –
|18
|Active hospitalizations –
|210
Vaccinations
|Vaccines –
|— Total vaccinations administered –
|760,505
|— New vaccinations administered –
|20,745
|— People fully vaccinated –
|57%
|— People partially vaccinated-
|62.6%