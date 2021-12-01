December 1: New COVID-19 cases reported in Tri-state area

(KCAU) – The tri-states have reported new COVID-19 numbers for the week as of December 1 at 11:00 a.m.

Here are the number of cases and vaccines distributed in the tri-states.

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive – 570,581 — New positive cases – 8,221 Total virus-related deaths – 7,445 — New deaths – 91 Active hospitalizations – 721 14 Day Positivity rate – 11.2%

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 4,200,551 — New vaccinations administered – N/A — People fully vaccinated – 69.2% — People partially vaccinated- 72.3%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive – 311,212 — New positive cases – 179 Total virus-related deaths – 2,646 — New deaths – N/A Active hospitalizations – 555

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 2,262,183 — New vaccinations administered – N/A — People fully vaccinated – 62.41% — People partially vaccinated- 6.57%

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive – 143,043 — New positive cases – N/A Total virus-related deaths – 2,349 — New deaths – N/A Active hospitalizations – 249

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 1,001,864 — New vaccinations administered – N/A — People fully vaccinated – 68.68% — People partially vaccinated- 64.33%

Week of November 3, 2021

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive – 530,607 — New positive cases – 8,186 Total virus-related deaths – 7,069 — New deaths – 104 Active hospitalizations – 483 14 Day Positivity rate – 8.2%

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 3,771,944 — New vaccinations administered – 114,383 — People fully vaccinated – 68% — People partially vaccinated- 70.5%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive – 287,345 — New positive cases – 5,656 Total virus-related deaths – 2,508 — New deaths – n/a Active hospitalizations – 417

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 2,170,926 — New vaccinations administered – n/a — People fully vaccinated – 68.78% — People partially vaccinated- 5.27%

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive – 134,600 — New positive cases – 1,769 Total virus-related deaths – 2,253 — New deaths – 22 Active hospitalizations – 187

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 908,338 — New vaccinations administered – 28,191 — People fully vaccinated – 67% — People partially vaccinated- 67%

Week of October 27, 2021

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive – 522,421 — New positive cases – 7,551 Total virus-related deaths – 6,965 — New deaths – 117 Active hospitalizations – 531 14 Day Positivity rate – 8.0%

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 3,657,561 — New vaccinations administered – 56,890 — People fully vaccinated – 67.6% — People partially vaccinated- 70.0%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive – 281,689 — New positive cases – 4,253 Total virus-related deaths – 2,755 — New deaths – 10 Active hospitalizations – 423

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 2,304,755 — New vaccinations administered – 36,348 — People fully vaccinated – 56% — People partially vaccinated- n/a

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive – 132,831 — New positive cases – 1,657 Total virus-related deaths – 2,231 — New deaths – 26 Active hospitalizations – 199

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 880,147 — New vaccinations administered – 17,790 — People fully vaccinated – 57% — People partially vaccinated- 67%

Week of October 20, 2021

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive – 514,870 — New positive cases – 7,345 Total virus-related deaths – 6,848 — New deaths – 100 Active hospitalizations – 597 14 Day Positivity rate – 8.3%

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 3,600,671 — New vaccinations administered – 49,518 — People fully vaccinated – 67.2% — People partially vaccinated- 69.5%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive – 277,436 — New positive cases – 4,020 Total virus-related deaths – 2,745 — New deaths – 36 Active hospitalizations – 423

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 2,268,407 — New vaccinations administered – 39,471 — People fully vaccinated – 55% — People partially vaccinated- n/a

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive – 131,174 — New positive cases – 1,698 Total virus-related deaths – 2,205 — New deaths – 28 Active hospitalizations – 200

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 862,357 — New vaccinations administered – 67,535 — People fully vaccinated – 62% — People partially vaccinated- 66%

Week of October 13, 2021

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive – 507,525 — New positive cases – 8,887 Total virus-related deaths – 6,748 — New deaths – 94 Active hospitalizations – 598 14 Day Positivity rate – 9.2%

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 3,551,153 — New vaccinations administered – 50,748 — People fully vaccinated – 66.8% — People partially vaccinated- 69.2%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive – 273,416 — New positive cases – n/a Total virus-related deaths – 2,709 — New deaths – n/a Active hospitalizations – 423

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 2,228,936 — New vaccinations administered – n/a — People fully vaccinated – 55% — People partially vaccinated- n/a

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive – 129,476 — New positive cases – 1,484 Total virus-related deaths – 2,177 — New deaths – 7 Active hospitalizations – 207

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 794,822 — New vaccinations administered – 5,059 — People fully vaccinated – 59% — People partially vaccinated- 65%

Week of October 6, 2021

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive – 498,638 — New positive cases – 9,198 Total virus-related deaths – 6,654 — New deaths – 172 Active hospitalizations – 626 14 Day Positivity rate – 9.5%

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 3,500,405 — New vaccinations administered – 91,976 — People fully vaccinated – 66.4% — People partially vaccinated- 68.8%

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive – 127,992 — New positive cases – 474 Total virus-related deaths – 2,170 — New deaths – 61 Active hospitalizations – 213

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 789,763 — New vaccinations administered – 14,037 — People fully vaccinated – 59% — People partially vaccinated- 64.7%

Week of September 22, 2021

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive – 476,342 — New positive cases – 12,966 Total virus-related deaths – 6,482 — New deaths – 81 Active hospitalizations – 638 14 Day Positivity rate – 9.4%

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 3,408,429 — New vaccinations administered – 33,891 — People fully vaccinated – 65.4% — People partially vaccinated- 67.9%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive – 255,907 — New positive cases – 5,643 Total virus-related deaths – 2,364 — New deaths – 11 Active hospitalizations – 415

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 2,075,238 — New vaccinations administered – 19,641 — People fully vaccinated – 54.1% — People partially vaccinated- 4.7%

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive – 123,506 — New positive cases – 2,224 Total virus-related deaths – 2,109 — New deaths – 16 Active hospitalizations – 226

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 775,726 — New vaccinations administered – 7,488 — People fully vaccinated – 58% — People partially vaccinated- 63.6%

Week of September 15, 2021

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive – 463,376 — New positive cases – 11,588 Total virus-related deaths – 6,401 — New deaths – 64 Active hospitalizations – 578 14 Day Positivity rate – 9.1%

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 3,374,538 — New vaccinations administered – 45,153 — People fully vaccinated – 64.8% — People partially vaccinated- 67.4%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive – 255,907 — New positive cases – 5,643 Total virus-related deaths – 2,364 — New deaths – 11 Active hospitalizations – 415

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 2,075,238 — New vaccinations administered – 19,641 — People fully vaccinated – 54.1% — People partially vaccinated- 4.7%

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive – 121,282 — New positive cases – 2,515 Total virus-related deaths – 2,093 — New deaths – 16 Active hospitalizations – 204

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 768,238 — New vaccinations administered – 7,733 — People fully vaccinated – 57% — People partially vaccinated- 63.2%

Week of September 8, 2021

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive – 450,915 — New positive cases – 9,026 Total virus-related deaths – 6,337 — New deaths – 30 Active hospitalizations – 578 14 Day Positivity rate – 8.9%

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 3,329,385 — New vaccinations administered – 110,048 — People fully vaccinated – 64.1% — People partially vaccinated- 66.7%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive – 250,264 — New positive cases – 5,153 Total virus-related deaths – 2,353 — New deaths – 23 Active hospitalizations – 379

Vaccinations

Vaccines – — Total vaccinations administered – 2,055,597 — New vaccinations administered – 20,745 — People fully vaccinated – 53.4% — People partially vaccinated- 4.9%

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive – 118,767 — New positive cases – 2,132 Total virus-related deaths – 2,077 — New deaths – 18 Active hospitalizations – 210

Vaccinations