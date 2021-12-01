December 1: New COVID-19 cases reported in Tri-state area

Coronavirus

(KCAU) – The tri-states have reported new COVID-19 numbers for the week as of December 1 at 11:00 a.m.

Here are the number of cases and vaccines distributed in the tri-states.

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive570,581
— New positive cases –8,221
Total virus-related deaths7,445
— New deaths –91
Active hospitalizations721
14 Day Positivity rate –11.2%

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –4,200,551
— New vaccinations administered – N/A
— People fully vaccinated –69.2%
— People partially vaccinated-72.3%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive311,212
— New positive cases –179
Total virus-related deaths2,646
— New deaths –N/A
Active hospitalizations555

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –2,262,183
— New vaccinations administered – N/A
— People fully vaccinated –62.41%
— People partially vaccinated-6.57%

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive143,043
— New positive cases –N/A
Total virus-related deaths2,349
— New deaths –N/A
Active hospitalizations249

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –1,001,864
— New vaccinations administered – N/A
— People fully vaccinated –68.68%
— People partially vaccinated-64.33%

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive539,409
— New positive cases –8,802
Total virus-related deaths7,166
— New deaths –97
Active hospitalizations524
14 Day Positivity rate –8.9%

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –3,882,251
— New vaccinations administered – 110,307
— People fully vaccinated –68%
— People partially vaccinated-71%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive292,990
— New positive cases –5,645
Total virus-related deaths2,556
— New deaths –48
Active hospitalizations415

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –2,185,672
— New vaccinations administered – 14,746
— People fully vaccinated –69.03%
— People partially vaccinated-5.68%

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive136,709
— New positive cases –2,109
Total virus-related deaths2,277
— New deaths –24
Active hospitalizations233

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –931,844
— New vaccinations administered – 23,506
— People fully vaccinated –70%
— People partially vaccinated-68%

Week of November 3, 2021

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive530,607
— New positive cases –8,186
Total virus-related deaths7,069
— New deaths –104
Active hospitalizations483
14 Day Positivity rate –8.2%

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –3,771,944
— New vaccinations administered – 114,383
— People fully vaccinated –68%
— People partially vaccinated-70.5%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive287,345
— New positive cases –5,656
Total virus-related deaths2,508
— New deaths –n/a
Active hospitalizations417

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –2,170,926
— New vaccinations administered – n/a
— People fully vaccinated –68.78%
— People partially vaccinated-5.27%

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive134,600
— New positive cases –1,769
Total virus-related deaths2,253
— New deaths –22
Active hospitalizations187

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –908,338
— New vaccinations administered – 28,191
— People fully vaccinated –67%
— People partially vaccinated-67%

Week of October 27, 2021

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive522,421
— New positive cases –7,551
Total virus-related deaths6,965
— New deaths –117
Active hospitalizations531
14 Day Positivity rate –8.0%

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –3,657,561
— New vaccinations administered – 56,890
— People fully vaccinated –67.6%
— People partially vaccinated-70.0%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive281,689
— New positive cases –4,253
Total virus-related deaths2,755
— New deaths –10
Active hospitalizations423

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –2,304,755
— New vaccinations administered – 36,348
— People fully vaccinated –56%
— People partially vaccinated-n/a

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive132,831
— New positive cases –1,657
Total virus-related deaths2,231
— New deaths –26
Active hospitalizations199

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –880,147
— New vaccinations administered – 17,790
— People fully vaccinated –57%
— People partially vaccinated-67%

Week of October 20, 2021

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive514,870
— New positive cases –7,345
Total virus-related deaths6,848
— New deaths –100
Active hospitalizations597
14 Day Positivity rate –8.3%

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –3,600,671
— New vaccinations administered – 49,518
— People fully vaccinated –67.2%
— People partially vaccinated-69.5%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive277,436
— New positive cases –4,020
Total virus-related deaths2,745
— New deaths –36
Active hospitalizations423

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –2,268,407
— New vaccinations administered – 39,471
— People fully vaccinated –55%
— People partially vaccinated-n/a

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive131,174
— New positive cases –1,698
Total virus-related deaths2,205
— New deaths –28
Active hospitalizations200

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –862,357
— New vaccinations administered – 67,535
— People fully vaccinated –62%
— People partially vaccinated-66%

Week of October 13, 2021

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive507,525
— New positive cases –8,887
Total virus-related deaths6,748
— New deaths –94
Active hospitalizations598
14 Day Positivity rate –9.2%

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –3,551,153
— New vaccinations administered – 50,748
— People fully vaccinated –66.8%
— People partially vaccinated-69.2%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive273,416
— New positive cases –n/a
Total virus-related deaths2,709
— New deaths –n/a
Active hospitalizations423

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –2,228,936
— New vaccinations administered – n/a
— People fully vaccinated –55%
— People partially vaccinated-n/a

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive129,476
— New positive cases –1,484
Total virus-related deaths2,177
— New deaths –7
Active hospitalizations207

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –794,822
— New vaccinations administered – 5,059
— People fully vaccinated –59%
— People partially vaccinated-65%

Week of October 6, 2021

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive498,638 
— New positive cases –9,198
Total virus-related deaths6,654
— New deaths –172
Active hospitalizations626
14 Day Positivity rate –9.5%

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –3,500,405
— New vaccinations administered – 91,976
— People fully vaccinated –66.4%
— People partially vaccinated-68.8%

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive127,992
— New positive cases –474
Total virus-related deaths2,170
— New deaths –61
Active hospitalizations213

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –789,763
— New vaccinations administered – 14,037
— People fully vaccinated –59%
— People partially vaccinated-64.7%

Week of September 22, 2021

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive476,342 
— New positive cases –12,966
Total virus-related deaths6,482
— New deaths –81
Active hospitalizations638
14 Day Positivity rate –9.4%

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –3,408,429
— New vaccinations administered – 33,891
— People fully vaccinated –65.4%
— People partially vaccinated-67.9%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive255,907
— New positive cases –5,643
Total virus-related deaths2,364
— New deaths –11
Active hospitalizations415

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –2,075,238
— New vaccinations administered – 19,641
— People fully vaccinated –54.1%
— People partially vaccinated-4.7%

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive123,506
— New positive cases –2,224
Total virus-related deaths2,109
— New deaths –16
Active hospitalizations226

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –775,726
— New vaccinations administered – 7,488
— People fully vaccinated –58%
— People partially vaccinated-63.6%

Week of September 15, 2021

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive463,376 
— New positive cases –11,588
Total virus-related deaths6,401
— New deaths –64
Active hospitalizations578
14 Day Positivity rate –9.1%

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –3,374,538
— New vaccinations administered – 45,153
— People fully vaccinated –64.8%
— People partially vaccinated-67.4%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive255,907
— New positive cases –5,643
Total virus-related deaths2,364
— New deaths –11
Active hospitalizations415

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –2,075,238
— New vaccinations administered – 19,641
— People fully vaccinated –54.1%
— People partially vaccinated-4.7%

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive121,282
— New positive cases –2,515
Total virus-related deaths2,093
— New deaths –16
Active hospitalizations204

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –768,238
— New vaccinations administered – 7,733
— People fully vaccinated –57%
— People partially vaccinated-63.2%

Week of September 8, 2021

Iowa

COVID-19

Total positive450,915 
— New positive cases –9,026
Total virus-related deaths6,337
— New deaths –30
Active hospitalizations578
14 Day Positivity rate –8.9%

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –3,329,385
— New vaccinations administered – 110,048
— People fully vaccinated –64.1%
— People partially vaccinated-66.7%

Nebraska

COVID-19

Total positive250,264
— New positive cases –5,153
Total virus-related deaths2,353
— New deaths –23
Active hospitalizations379

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –2,055,597
— New vaccinations administered – 20,745
— People fully vaccinated –53.4%
— People partially vaccinated-4.9%

South Dakota

COVID-19

Total positive118,767
— New positive cases –2,132
Total virus-related deaths2,077
— New deaths –18
Active hospitalizations210

Vaccinations

Vaccines –
— Total vaccinations administered –760,505
— New vaccinations administered – 20,745
— People fully vaccinated –57%
— People partially vaccinated-62.6%

