PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Majorities of South Dakota lawmakers decided two big policies on COVID-19 treatment in the span of a half-hour Monday afternoon.

They don’t want people to have to accept employers’ orders to get COVID-19 vaccines, in most cases. And they want people to be able to use ivermectin as an alternative if prescribers agree.

The state House of Representatives voted 40-28 for an amended version of legislation Monday that lets medical practitioners prescribe ivermectin for purposes that don’t have federal approval.

Representative Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, is prime sponsor of HB 1267. It now goes to the Senate for further action, where lead sponsor is Senator Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City.

“The more I looked at the amended bill, the more I liked it,” said Representative Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, a retired chiropractor. “It’s permissive – ‘a practitioner may’.”

Representative Paul Miskimins, R-Mitchell, a retired dentist, urged the House to oppose the ivermectin bill. He said ivermectin already can be prescribed, noting that his physician offered it to him if his COVID-19 worsened.

Minutes later, on the other side of the Capitol, the state Senate voted 31-4 for the governor’s proposed exemptions that can be used if a person’s employer orders COVID-19 vaccinations.

SB 211 moves next to the House for more consideration. Senator Erin Tobin, R-Winner, a nurse practitioner, made the main argument for Governor Kristi Noem’s exemptions. Tobin said the exemptions are intended to show respect for the COVID-19 patient.

“We have to understand where they’re coming from,” Tobin said.

Senator Jim Stalzer, R-Sioux Falls, said many people wanted to outright ban employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations. Stalzer described the exemptions as a compromise.

Senator Jim Bolin, R-Canton, wound up voting for the exemptions after warning that the religious one is “a wide, wide open door.”

The exemptions don’t apply to South Dakota National Guard members. They also don’t apply to “a health care provider, facility, or supplier if compliance would result in a violation of regulations issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The exemptions would take effect immediately upon receiving the governor’s signature and would expire June 30, 2023.