LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Governor Pete Ricketts signed a law that will allow Nebraskans to claim medical or religious exemption from vaccine requirements.

The bill has an emergency clause and will come into effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 1.

“Sweeping COVID vaccine mandates fail to account for individuals’ medical conditions and religious convictions,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Unlike the Federal government, the Nebraska Legislature recognizes that. Thanks to Senator Ben Hansen for taking action to give Nebraskans an avenue to claim this exemption.”

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is directed to create a COVID-19 vaccine exemption form.

Nebraskans are able to use the form to claim that the vaccine would go against religious beliefs or practices. The form can also be used for medical exemption if a healthcare practitioner signs of on that fact.

The vaccine exemption applies to employers of one or more persons, including State agencies and political subdivisions.

It does not apply to the federal government, tribal governments, or workers covered by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services vaccine mandate.

For more information about the bill, or to download a COVID-19 vaccine exemption form, click here.