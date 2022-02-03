DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is expiring the emergency proclamation associated with the pandemic next week.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the state’s Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation will expire on February 15 at 11:59 p.m. after Reynolds signed an extension on Thursday.

The proclamation was issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 17, 2020. The proclamation included changes to health systems including things like mitigation measures and provisions of how to address the pandemic.

“We cannot continue to suspend duly enacted laws and treat COVID-19 as a public health emergency indefinitely. After two years, it’s no longer feasible or necessary. The flu and other infectious illnesses are part of our everyday lives, and coronavirus can be managed similarly,” said Gov. Reynolds. “State agencies will now manage COVID-19 as part of normal daily business, and reallocate resources that have been solely dedicated to the response effort to serve other important needs for Iowans.”

After the expiration, COVID-19 data’s public reporting will be changed. Two government websites, located here and here, will also be decommissioned, but still accessible through other means.

“While our COVID-19 reporting will look different, Iowans should rest assured that the state health department will continue to review and analyze COVID-19 and other public health data daily, just as we always have,” stated Kelly Garcia, director of the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). “The new format will include data points that Iowans are used to seeing, but moves us closer to existing reporting standards for other respiratory viruses. This new phase also assures that our teams, who have been deeply committed to the COVID-19 response, can return to their pre-pandemic responsibilities, and refocus on areas where the pandemic has taken a hard toll.”

IDPH will continue to report COVID-19 information on their website. Iowa will also keep reporting information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Test Iowa’s home program will still continue to operate, and ending the proclamation disaster status won’t affect the state’s eligibility for federal COVID-19 relief funds.