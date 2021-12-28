OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is reporting a rise in new virus cases again after a brief dip, although the latest numbers remain lower than earlier this month.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed Nebraska reported 5,826 cases of COVID-19 last week, up from 5,488 the previous week.

But the numbers are lower than the 7,052 cases reported the week before that.

Nebraska health officials said 470 people were hospitalized with the virus on Monday, down from a recent peak of 637 on Dec. 13, but hospital capacity remains strained across the state.