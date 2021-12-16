OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The current surge in virus cases in Nebraska continues to send more people to the hospital and put stress on the state’s health care system.

Health officials said Thursday that they are already concerned about hospital capacity and the spread of the new omicron variant of the virus could make the situation worse.

Nebraska confirmed six cases of the omicron variant earlier this month and state epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Donahue said one new possible case was being investigated Thursday.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Angela Hewlett said hospitals are close to having to ration care. The number of people hospitalized with the virus remains near the highest level since before vaccines became available last December at 602.