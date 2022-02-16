LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The push to build affordable new homes in Nebraska and ease the state’s chronic housing shortage could get a big boost this year.

Housing advocates and realtors implored state lawmakers Tuesday to spend some of Nebraska’s $1.04 billion in federal pandemic assistance on affordable housing.

The housing shortage is a statewide problem, identified by business leaders and other organizations as a huge drag on the economy.

Some companies have complained that the lack of housing makes it harder for new employees to find homes and adds to the challenges of recruiting in a state that already has major worker shortages.

Members of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee are considering how much to spend.