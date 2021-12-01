Nearly all Nebraska COVID hospital patients are unvaccinated

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials say the vast majority of the COVID-19 patients who are filling up the state’s hospitals are unvaccinated and many of them are younger adults.

The number of people hospitalized in Nebraska with COVID-19 continues to climb and reached 555 on Tuesday, which was the highest it had been since last winter.

Although the number of hospitalizations remains well below last fall’s peak of 987, hospital capacity is strained.

That state said just 13% of the adult intensive care unit beds and 20% of the pediatric ICU beds were available Tuesday.

The Nebraska Hospital Association says unvaccinated patients in the state’s hospitals outnumber vaccinated patients by a ratio of 11:1.