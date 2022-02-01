DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The number of long-term care facilities in the state with coronavirus outbreaks just keeps going up, according to new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).

The latest update released Monday shows there are now 107 long-term care facilities in Iowa that are reporting outbreaks. That’s up from Friday when there were 95. That is nearly five times the number of facilities that were reported to have outbreaks at the end of December.

Trinity Center at Luther Park Community in Des Moines is one of the facilities that’s reporting an outbreak.

CEO John Rieke said they’re keeping up with COVID-19 protocols like masking and testing, and the majority of staff and residents are vaccinated. In mid-January, several residents at the 120-bed facility tested positive.

“The virus that we’re seeing today is very different than the virus we saw a year and a half ago,” Rieke said. “Less severe, but more contagious.”

While resident safety is the priority, Rieke said a big challenge was staffing.

“Whereas our residents were able to remain isolated in their rooms and be able to quarantine there, our staff could not work if they tested positive,” Rieke explained.

IDPH designates an outbreak when at least three residents test positive within 14 days. Once a facility goes on outbreak status, positive staff members are also included in the count. Across the state, those numbers are higher.

“The first week of January, we got data on the number of cases. We were seeing about 205 of those were resident cases, 796 were staff members,” Lori Ristau, with the Iowa Health Care Association, said. “So it just directly shows we are concerned about the impacts on staffing this is having.”

As nursing homes keep up with protocols, some families of residents are still worried. One viewer writes to WHO 13 News on social media: “The homes need to have restrictions to protect our loved ones from outside visitors who may unknowingly have it. I don’t think enough is being done.”

Those in charge of them maintain they are safe.

“While the numbers are high and the population that we’re serving is very vulnerable because of their age and thus we take it very seriously, there is really no safer place to live or to work than our own environment because of the precautions everybody takes everyday,” Rieke said.

Rieke said case counts are decreasing at Luther Park. According to IDPH, it will take 28 days after the last positive case is detected in a resident for an outbreak in a long-term facility to be considered resolved.