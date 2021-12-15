DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is posting 823 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 130 more deaths as virus activity remains high throughout the state.

Iowa public health officials reported Wednesday that 14 children age 11 or younger are among those in hospitals.

All are unvaccinated. Another five children between age 12 and 17 are hospitalized and all but one are unvaccinated.

The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported 20 people between age 20 and 29 are in the hospital with only one of those patients fully vaccinated.

State officials also reported another 130 deaths, raising the state total to 7,680.

More than 500 people have died since Nov. 1, reflecting an average of about 12 deaths a day from COVID-19.