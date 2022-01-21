DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — More than a quarter of Iowans who’ve been tested for COVID-19 in the last two weeks have been positive for the virus – according to the latest update from the Iowa Department of Public Health. That figure does not include at-home test results.

The average positive rate for Iowa climbed to 25.2% for the last 14-days. That means more than one-in-four tests processed by the State Hygienics Lab returns a positive test result. In the last seven days there have been 34,598 positive tests confirmed in Iowa. That is down slightly from Wednesday’s report, but still near an all-time high.

There is some positive news from hospitals in the final report of the week. 957 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, down slightly from Wednesday. 182 of them are in the ICU – also down slightly from Wednesday. 64% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 and 72% of those in the ICU with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be highly successful at preventing serious illness from the virus even when they don’t prevent infection.

IDPH is confirming six more outbreaks of COVID-19 at Iowa long term care centers. There are now 69 such outbreaks across the state. Health officials are no longer publicly identifying the centers at which these outbreaks are occurring.

To date, there have been 8,317 deaths in Iowa from COVID-19.