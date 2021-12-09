(KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the State Hygienic Lab (SHL) have announced that the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been detected in Iowa.

The resident is an unvaccinated person who is less than 18-years-old and resides in Black Hawk County, according to the release.

The release indicated the individual has not shown any symptoms, but the family has been advised to seek public health guidance as a result of recent travel exposure.

Black Hawk County Public Health will remain in contact with the family to monitor the progress of the individual.

The release stated SHL maintains a statewide genomic surveillance program in which the lab will continue to sequence test samples for Omicron and other variants.

“There is emerging evidence that a booster dose of vaccine offers protection against Omicron, which is great news,” said IDPH Interim Director Kelly Garcia, “Vaccinated Iowans who have not yet received a booster should do so as soon as possible. I want to emphasize how grateful I am to Iowans who have chosen to get vaccinated, thank you. To those who haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19 yet, I urge you to speak with your health care provider about the vaccine’s benefits for you and those around you.”

Find vaccine providers here: https://vaccinate.iowa.gov/